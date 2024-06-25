Mitchell teeners split doubleheader with Pierre

Jun. 24—MITCHELL — A single run separated the Mitchell 16-and-under teeners and Pierre in both games of a doubleheader on Monday at Drake Field, with the sides splitting the matchups.

After Post 8 won Game 1 7-6, Mitchell overcame a 5-0 deficit to win 8-7 in Game 2 to improve to 16-3 on the season.

In the second contest, Mitchell responded to a five-run first inning from Pierre by hanging six runs in the second inning.

After Pierre retook the lead, an RBI double by Canon Moller tied the game in the fourth, and an RBI single by Kyson Hermann proved the go-ahead run in the fifth.

Hermann's game-winning knock was his only hit, to go with a run, while Jaxson Hartman added two hits and an RBI and Gavin Jones walked twice, scoring twice and notching an RBI.

Brennen Penne picked up the win on the mound, coming on in relief in the fourth and throwing four scoreless innings while striking out five.

Hudson Stoeser had three hits, an RBI and two runs, while Pierre's Will Danburg taking the loss, allowing six earned runs through 4 2/3 innings.

In Game 1, the teeners held a 6-4 lead until the fourth inning, when Pierre took advantage of back-to-back errors from the hosts to take a 7-6 lead.

The outcome came despite a four-hit game from Dawson Adams, who channeled his production into a run and an RBI. Jones added two hits, a run and an RBI and Kendan Skinner notched a hit and scored twice.

Jacob Ebert took the loss for the 16s, giving up six hits and striking out four through four innings pitched. Quinton Wilson came on in relief, pitching three no-hit innings and striking out one.

Danburg earned the win for Pierre, striking out four and giving up six earned runs through 4 2/3 innings.

Up next, Mitchell will compete in a three-day tournament in Sioux Falls, beginning on Friday.