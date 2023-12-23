Mitchell Stephens with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
Deflated footballs are a sensitive subject in New England.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Behind Matthew Stafford's unique arm talent, Sean McVay's willingness to evolve and some good drafting on Days 2 and 3, the Super Bowl champions of two years ago are on their way to proving last season was just a blip.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
Injuries are affecting Cleveland's current situation, but as a bona fide playoff contender, the franchise will take a measured approach to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.