Mitchell softball poised to make push towards state tournament

Apr. 4—MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School softball season has begun, as the Kernels look to build off of their first year of high school-sanctioned competition.

The goal for the team is simple: make it to the Class AA state tournament.

Last season, Mitchell went 5-14 in its first season following an 18-month layoff while the team made the transition out of club competition. As the No. 12 seed in the Class AA SoDak 16, the Kernels' season ended as Sioux Falls Washington narrowly edged MHS by 2-0 en route to a fifth-place finish at the state tournament.

Impressed by the strides made over the course of last season, the Kernels know it's going to take a stronger defensive effort to compete against the top of the class.

"We know it's a process," head coach Kent Van Overschelde said. "We can't afford to give extra outs and we need to make plays behind our pitchers. We'll do what is necessary to improve because our target is to qualify for state."

The Kernels graduated Alyssa Magee last season, who Van Overschelde credited with helping to unite the Kernels at points throughout the year. However, he also stressed there are other players who will fill those leadership roles, both in the dugout and on the diamond.

Senior Delaney Degen and sophomore Mallory Miedema return to the Kernels after finishing 2023 as the top run producers, hitting a combined four home runs and collecting 26 runs batted in between them. Junior Macey Linke was the other player to hit a home run last year while posting a .342 batting average, and Lauren Van Overschelde led Mitchell with 12 stolen bases.

On the mound, freshman Rylee Jennings is expected to pitch the bulk of the innings for the Kernels again, having posted 53 strikeouts from the previous season, while Miedema and Linke also made appearances pitching. While Mitchell looks to improve the team defense at the star, it's the pitching that has the most to gain.

"It's a lot to ask one pitcher to pitch an entire game," Van Overschelde said. "We need to find consistency in our relief roles, and the pitchers have to know that they can throw the ball across the plate and the defense will make plays."

Newcomers Matteah Graves, Reese Amick, and Brooklyn Schlimgen will help bolster the offense and maintain the Kernels' philosophy to be aggressive out on the basepaths. Malia Reitzel and Neveah Bier also join the pitching staff to help ease the workload and provide crucial relief innings.

It was those crucial innings where Mitchell ran into its struggles from last season, issuing free passes and committing errors at the most inopportune time. It's also what will separate each team now with a year of sanctioned play in the books.

"The major variable is consistent defense and dominating pitching," Van Overschelde said. "The teams that can also minimize mistakes and stay away from the big innings will compete (at state) in June."

Overall, the Kernels have promoted a fair competition for the players to earn their roles on the roster. At the same time, the team has shown their commitment towards improving and doing what they can to maximize their potential, learning as each day passes by.

"We're proud of the progress we've made," Van Overschelde said. "No one on this team is satisfied with where we were or where we are. Each experience is fuel for additional improvement and the opportunity to compete out on the field."