Mitchell softball goes 1-1 in Rapid City split doubleheader

May 17—RAPID CITY — Mitchell High School softball was on both ends of a split doubleheader on Friday night, winning 16-5 in six innings over Spearfish before falling 19-2 in four innings against Rapid City Stevens at Parkview Softball Complex.

In the six-inning win over Spearfish, the Kernels scored in each frame, posting a four-run first inning, three runs in the second inning, one each in the next three innings and then hitting a six-run inning in the sixth.

Macey Linke and Mallory Miedema both had three-hit games, with Linke hitting a three-run home run and driving in four runs. Miedema had an RBI and scored four times. Delaney Degen and Jasmine Dirkes each scored twice and Mady Thompson, Dirkes and Kinsley Herges each drove in two runs in the win, while Lauren Van Overschelde had a triple. Mitchell had nine stolen bases as a team, including three from Miedema and two from Dirkes.

Linke started at pitcher and earned the win, throwing two innings and allowing five hits, four runs (two earned) and striking out a pair. Rylee Jennings covered the final four innings in relief and allowed four hits, one run and struck out seven without a walk. Spearfish fell to 2-13 on the season in the loss.

In the second game against the host Raiders, Stevens led 5-1 before a 10-run third inning made the game lopsided. Mitchell committed six errors, while Stevens had 14 hits in the 19-2 decision.

Miedema had a double and a run scored, while Linke had an RBI single as Mitchell was kept to only two hits and struck out nine times as a team. Degen also scored a run. Jennings took the loss as the Kernels' pitcher in 3 2/3 innings, allowing 14 hits, 19 runs (11 earned) and striking out five on 139 pitches.

Stevens had four home runs in the game, including two from Nieva Colicheski and a blast each from Chloe Ohlsen and Lainey Van Zee. Colicheski and Van Zee each had four-RBI games for Stevens (11-5).

Mitchell (8-10) closes the regular season at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Sturgis.