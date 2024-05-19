Mitchell softball falls at Sturgis to cap regular season

May 18—STURGIS, S.D. — Mitchell High School softball took a road loss on Saturday afternoon at Sturgis to end the regular season, falling by an 8-7 margin.

Sturgis scored five runs in the home half of the first inning and led 6-0 through three frames before Mitchell tied the game with six runs of its own in the fourth inning. But the Scoopers took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth and Mitchell added one run in the sixth inning but could not overtake Sturgis late. Mitchell outhit Sturgis 7-4 but committed five errors on defense.

Matteah Graves had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for the Kernels' offense. Mady Thompson had a two-RBI double for Mitchell, who also had an RBI double from Delaney Degen. Macey Linke, Jasmine Dirkes and Lauren Van Overschelde also landed in the Kernel hit column with one each, with Linke picking up a double.

Kernel ace Rylee Jennings had a rough start, failing to record an out in her stint in the pitching circle to start the game, allowing three runs without a hit and walking three but took a no decision. Macey Linke covered the remainder of the game in relief, with six innings pitched with four hits, five runs (four earned) and six strikeouts but took the losing decision.

Sturgis (7-10) had 10 strikeouts from pitcher No. 7, who earned the win and threw a complete game and allowed seven hits and seven runs. She also drove in a pair of runs, while Kierra Killinger had a grand slam to center field to power the Scooper offense.

Mitchell (8-11) will learn its Class AA SoDak 16 opponent later Saturday night but is expeced to be the No. 10 seed in the state-qualifying round, sending the Kernels on the road on Tuesday, May 21. O'Gorman was slotted in the No. 7 position in the SDHSAA standings on Saturday.