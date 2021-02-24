Mitchell Schwartz undergoing surgery on Wednesday

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz missed the majority of the season after suffering a back injury during the team’s Week 6 win over Buffalo.

Kansas City and Schwartz held out hope he could return for the rest of the year, potentially even for the Super Bowl. But that did not materialize.

Now Schwartz posted to social media on Wednesday that he is undergoing a procedure to correct the back injury.

“I’m getting surgery today,” Schwartz wrote. “I was hoping to recover enough to get back for playoffs/Super Bowl but that didn’t happen. It’s time to address the issue. The recovery process isn’t too long, which is nice. Looking forward to a healthy 2021!”

Schwartz Through four years with Cleveland to start his career and five seasons with Kansas City, Schwartz had started 134 consecutive regular season games before suffering the injury in Week 6. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and is currently signed through the 2021 season.

Mitchell Schwartz undergoing surgery on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

