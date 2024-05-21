Mitchell Robinson listed as potential Chicago Bulls trade target

The Chicago Bulls are likely going to look to retool their roster this summer, adding depth at every position and pushing themselves forward. Zach Bucklet of Bleacher Report suggested New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson as a potential trade target for Chicago this summer.

“With off-the-dribble scoring threats like Coby White and DeMar DeRozan (assuming he’s re-signed), the Bulls could get a ton of mileage out of a dynamic pick-and-roll screener like Mitchell Robinson,” Buckley wrote. “There’s at least a chance he’ll be available this offseason, too. If the New York Knicks cough up the coin needed to re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein, they might need to find a way to unload Robinson and the $27.2 million he’s owed over the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

“Ideally, Chicago would find a way to bring a third team into the fold, so it could route Nikola Vučević elsewhere and replace him with Robinson. The Bulls would sacrifice some scoring in the process, but they’d become more dynamic at—and especially above—the rim. Chicago might have to part with some draft considerations in the deal, but it shouldn’t take a premier pick. Not when Robinson is finding it increasingly difficult to stay on the floor, having just undergone his second surgical procedure on his left ankle this season, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. There is some risk with Robinson’s health woes, obviously, but the reward could be substantial.”

The Knicks just wrapped up an impressive season, and Robinson was hurt at the end of it. Nabbing him as center depth would give the Bulls a nice boost.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire