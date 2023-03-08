Mitchell Robinson with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Josh Hart (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/07/2023
Anthony Davis finishes with 30 points and 22 rebounds, plus a bloodied nose, to lead the Lakers to a win over Memphis on Tuesday night.
The Undisputed co-host has had enough of the Mavs superstar
Mychal Thompson believes the Warriors' latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers showcased a problem that will haunt them in the weeks to come.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
Steph Curry scored 40 points but it wasn't nearly enough as the Warriors were outplayed in a loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night.
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
Pau Gasol honored Kobe Bryant repeatedly on Tuesday night as his jersey went up at Crypto.com Arena.
With excitement growing about this year's quarterbacks after the NFL Combine, Todd McShay believes the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick, then trade back again before adding someone to help Justin Fields.
The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Here are the six players who received tags in 2023.
LeBron is adding some jewelry to the collection this year.
In June, before LIV's inaugural event in London, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan informed his membership any player who joined LIV was suspended.
The kind of pressure Memphis now feels threatens to undercut the championship chase of one of the NBA’s most dynamic young teams.
NFL GMs got together at the NFL Combine, and Ryan Poles told NBC's Peter King that included several trade talks about the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
USC coach Lincoln Riley opens spring football practice pushing to build upon what he started a year ago, with an emphasis on bolstering the defense.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]