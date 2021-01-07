Mitchell Robinson with an alley oop vs the Utah Jazz
Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks) with an alley oop vs the Utah Jazz, 01/06/2021
Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks) with an alley oop vs the Utah Jazz, 01/06/2021
The Washington Football Team is, at 7-9, the worst team in the playoffs. But that’s not how Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians sees it. As Arians gets ready to coach against Washington on Saturday night, he noted that Washington has a winning record when Alex Smith is the starter, as will be the case this week. [more]
Last week, Tom Brady perfectly channeled Rob Gronkowski with an amazing impression when asked about one of his favorite memories of his long-time teammate -- and on Wednesday, it was Gronk's turn to return the favor.
Maybe Deshaun Watson and Nick Caserio are getting off on the wrong foot.
Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2021, is set on picking a college to play at next season.
SportsPulse: As many as five or six quarterbacks could go in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Here's where they all land in our first mock draft of 2021.
The Knicks pulled off a second-half comeback after trailing by 18 points, emerging from MSG with a win over the Utah Jazz (4-4) -- their third straight and 5 of 6 -- as they improve to 5-3.
The Yankees are trading for Padres OF Greg Allen, according to a report Wednesday by Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Anthony Lynn made his first public comments since being let go of by the Chargers.
Eagles players reportedly had to be restrained from confronting coach Doug Pederson after he made the decision to pull Jalen Hurts in a close game.
It was delayed for nine months, but the PGA Tour's pace-of-play policy is ready to take effect at the Sentry TOC.
Considering what Cam Newton is probably considering.
Everything to know about Buffalo Bills' Wild Card opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
On Monday, we reported that Urban Meyer wants $12 million per year to coach in the NFL. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media called that figure that “not relevant” (whatever that means) and “false.” “I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the Jaguars coach,” Rapoport adds. [more]
If you've ever splurged on a pair of shoes or wondered where all your money went at the end of the month, you're not alone. And here's some perspective: Your out-of-control spending could always be...
For decades, Major League Baseball has had the hot-stove league. Since last Friday’s 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff, a half-dozen Notre Dame football players have entered their names into the portal, with junior defensive end Ovie Oghoufo the most recent. Yesterday, junior safety Houston Griffith, who also enrolled in January 2018 with Oghoufo, put his name into the portal.
Canada was looking to submit one of the greatest world junior performances in history, but the United States had other plans.
The Magic guard had been averaging career highs in points and assists.
The charges filed Tuesday stem from Ryan Ayers' relationships with two women over a four-year span in which he allegedly recorded them naked or while having sex without their consent. Charging documents say the St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit recovered from Ayers' cellphone ''various images of naked women where they seem to be unaware that a photo was being taken of them. Two of the voyeurism charges against Ayers are felonies, while the third voyeurism count and the domestic battery count are misdemeanors.
The Packers rocked the NFL world by drafting Jordan Love, but hindsight is becoming a powerful tool in the evaluation.
The former Steelers great was passed up for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fifth consecutive year.