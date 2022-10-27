Mitchell Robinson with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. Brunson also had 13 assists and seven rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and Julius Randle had 17 for New York, at 3-1 off to its best start in 10 years.
Gordon Hayward missed a 5-foot floater at the end of regulation, forcing overtime, and the Hornets squandered a late five-point, fourth-quarter edge.
Ben didn't shoot it.
One day after Klay Thompson's heated exchange with Devin Booker, comments from 2016 by the star two-guards surfaced on Twitter.
Russell Westbrook sat out with a bad hamstring as the Lakers remained winless on the season with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a game.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Los Angeles Lakers starting the season 0-4.
After an offseason in which the franchise did nothing right, the Lakers find themselves mired in a mess.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Steph Curry disagreed with referees ending Klay Thompson's night early in the Warriors' loss to Phoenix.
Steve Kerr cracked a great Run TMC joke in the huddle after the Warriors continued to struggle on defense against the Suns.
If the Lakers look better with Austin Reaves starting Wednesday, that could continue with Westbook moved to the bench.
The Celtics are "looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings," reportedly.
Former Red Sox star Mookie Betts, now with the Dodgers, could get in the way of Boston landing slugger Aaron Judge in free agency this offseason.
Ice Brady, a top recruit, underwent surgery Tuesday. She and Paige Bueckers will miss the 2022-2023 season with knee injuries.
The Watts welcomed their son on Sunday.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.