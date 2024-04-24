Mitchell Parker making the most of MLB starts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mitchell Parker has been dominant for much of his baseball career. From throwing a perfect game against La Cueva as a sophomore in high school, to striking out major leaguers like Mookie Betts and Jose Altuve eight years later, the former Manzano High School standout has always kept his cool on the mound.

Story continues below

Just two starts into his MLB career with the nationals, Parker is 2-0 with 12 strikeouts and zero walks. He is just the 5th pitcher in league history to do so.

“Been a crazy ride but, it’s been a fun one,” said Parker. “Like I’ve been telling my fiancé every day, she’s been telling me she’s stressed out, but it’s a good stress, it could be a much different stress. So, we’re just enjoying the ride.”

Parker is set to take the mound again on Saturday in Miami against the Marlins.

