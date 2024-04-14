Mitchell nabs a pair of first-place finishers at Corn Palace Relays

Apr. 13—MITCHELL — Two Mitchell High School athletes claimed first-place finishes at the Corn Palace Relays on Saturday, with Carter Harris winning the pole vault and Taylor DeJong winning the discus.

In total, the Kernels earned seven top-five finishes in individual events on the girls side, and seven top-five finishes from the boys.

It was a warm day at Joe Quintal Field, with temperatures touching the mid 80's. Participating schools included Aberdeen Central, Burke, Ethan/Parkston, Faulkton Area, Gregory, Huron, Kimball/White Lake, Mitchell, Mitchell Christian, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, Platte-Geddes, Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Tea Area, Winner and Yankton.

For the girls, Mitchell's field participants garnered much of the team's top finishes, with DeJong throwing 112 feet and 2 inches to win the Class AA discus, and DeJong (35-06.5) and Lilly Young (34-06.5) going third and fourth in the Class AA shot put.

The Class AA javelin saw Mitchell's Macey Linke place third (99-09), and in the Class AA triple jump, Mitchell's Audrey Miller was fifth (33-01).

The Kernel girls runners, who were without top sprinter Denaesia Aldridge, secured a fifth-place finish from Carsyn Weich in the 400 meter (1:01.96), and a fourth-place finish by Sidney Malde in the 110 meter hurdles (16.93).

The Kernel boys received major production from Nathan McCormick, who was edged by Sioux Falls Christian's Bennett Wassenaar by 0.02 seconds in the 400 meter to finish second (51.06), then backed the effort up with a third-place finish in the 200 meter (22.97), and a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash (11.45).

Harris won the pole vault by clearing the 12-foot mark, and in the Class AA triple jump, Mitchell's Kellan Odell notched a fourth-place finish (37-09.75). Mitchell's Hunter Patton was third in the 3200 meter (10:17.45), Connor Singrey was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.50), and in the 1600 meter, Mitchell Christian's Silas Holdeman ran a personal best of 4:36.39.

Elsewhere in the individual events, Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland won the 100-meter dash (12.74), the 200 (25.76) and the 400-meter run (55.62).

Burke's Piper Hanson swept the girls' hurdles events, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 15.58, and the 300-meter hurdles in 48.06.

MVP's Clara Fink won the Class A shot put (38-09), Burke's Paige Bull won the Class A discus (126-11) and Gregory's Hannah Hiser claimed the victory in Class A javelin (104-06).

In the jumps, Gregory's Regan Graesser was first in the Class A long jump (16-06.5), and Winner's Karlee Brozik won the Class A triple jump (31-05).

Mitchell area victors for the boys included Jack Ringling of Platte-Geddes, who threw 45 feet and 10 inches to win the Class A shot put, Gregory's Jhett Eklund, who won the Class A triple (40-06.5), and Gregory's Daniel Mitchell, who notched a first-place finish in the high jump (6-04).

In the relays, the Mitchell girls' team of Lainee Forst, Weich, Emerson Smith and Avrie London was second in the Class AA 4x400 relay (4:15.02). Smith, Weich, Kambyl Wede and Londyn Schroeder got third in the Class AA 4x800 relay (10:03.16), while Borja, Forst, Prunty and Schroeder were third in the Class AA sprint medley relay 1600 meter (4:36.46).

The girls' Class A 4x200 relay title was claimed by Winner (1:51.78), with Kimball/White Lake winning the 4x800 relay (10:23.69), and Burke claiming the Class A sprint medley relay 1600-meter title in 4:29.14.

Ethan/Parkston won the boys' Class A 4x800 relay (8:45.44), Winner secured the sprint medley relay 1600-meter Class A title (3:46.70) and Gregory won the Class A 4x100 (46.86).