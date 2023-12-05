Mitchell Marlins girls hockey earns first win, splits weekend set

Dec. 4—RAPID CITY — Embarking on its first road trip of the season, the Mitchell Marlins girls hockey team earned its first victory over the weekend thanks to an overall team effort.

Four Marlins players scored in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Rushmore before the Thunder won a close contest Sunday 2-1. Both ends of the weekend doubleheader were played at the Rushmore ThunderDome.

Saturday's game saw the Marlins outshoot the Thunder 26-20, as the defense improved from last time out against Sioux Falls. Makenna Tronnes scored the opening goal of the game off an assist from Brynlee Sabers, who collected three of them en route to a four-point game, scoring an insurance goal in the third period. Resse Amick picked up two goals for the game and Livaya Mimmack also scored for the Marlins. Six players total collected points in the victory.

Following an opening goal by Rushmore's Paige Zimiga Sunday, Amick added her third goal of the weekend at 11:53 into the second period to even the score at 1-1. Nearly a minute later, Lillie Hoffman put the Thunder ahead for good, adding a goal to her first-period assist, and proving to be the difference of the game. Eva Ramm had 29 saves in net for the Marlins in the loss.

Mitchell (1-2-1) returns to the Mitchell Activities Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 for a matchup against Sioux Center, Iowa. The Marlins will travel to take on Aberdeen at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

RAPID CITY — The Mitchell Marlins boys hockey team look ahead to this coming weekend following a tough road trip out to Rapid City.

The Marlins lost both ends of their weekend doubleheader against Rushmore, falling to the Thunder 8-1 on Saturday and 12-0 on Sunday.

Rushmore outshot Mitchell 46-8 in Saturday's game, jumping ahead to a 3-0 lead midway through the opening period and never looked back. The Marlins were called for six penalties totaling 36 minutes, with the Thunder going 2-of-3 on the power play. They also scored a short-handed goal to get on the board first. William Simmons and Alexander Dietrich each scored twice for Rushmore, one of six Thunder players to find the back of the net. Levi Loken scored the lone goal for Mitchell in the third period off an assist from Pacxton Denne.

Sunday's game saw Rushmore attempt 64 shots on goal. Penalty-wise, it was a much cleaner game for Mitchell, only being called for four infractions. The Thunder however, took advantage of the penalties, going 2-of-3 on the power play. Wyatt Reeder posted a hat trick with two assists, while Easton Knoll, Mason McGregor, and Cameron Ritter all scored twice for the Thunder.

Mitchell (2-3) will regroup to travel to Aberdeen for an 8 p.m. game on Saturday, Dec. 9. They'll return home Sunday, Dec. 10, when Mitchell hosts Watertown in the Mitchell Activities Center.