Mitchell Kernels earn ESD win over Watertown Arrows at home triangular

May 8—The Mitchell High School tennis team experienced two matches on opposite ends of the spectrum Friday.

The Kernels edged Eastern South Dakota Conference foe Watertown (5-4) and dropped an 8-1 decision against Class AA power Rapid City Stevens at Hitchcock Park.

The Kernels and Arrows split their singles matches, while Mitchell went 2-1 in doubles play to earn the win at the triangular.

Mitchell coach Pat Moller praised the No. 1 doubles team of Jack Vermeulen and Tyler Loecker for their 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory. Vermeulen was filling in at No. 1 doubles in place of Macon Larson, who remained sidelined with a shoulder injury.

"For them to come out and win, that's a pretty big win for us," Moller said. "Without that we lose by a point rather than win."

The No. 2 doubles team of Aidan Patrick and Connor Thelen picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win in their match. In singles action, Loecker (No. 2), Patrick (No. 3) and Luke Jerke (No. 6) picked up victories to help secure the conference victory.

"To get an ESD win and to finish the season with an ESD record of 8-3 is pretty good," Moller said. "We will take it."

The Kernels, however, struggled against Stevens. Jerke picked up Mitchell's only win at No. 6 singles. He recorded a three-set victory over Stevens' Conor Cruse, who defeated Jerke at the recent Rapid City Invitational. On Friday, Jerke recorded a 6-4, 4-6 and 10-8 victory.

"The eighth-grader kind of grew up a little bit and really played some of his best tennis of the year against a very good kid from Stevens," Moller said. "That was a highlight for us. Other than that Stevens is good. They are bigger. They are probably one of the top-3 teams in the state and you have to give them credit for that. They handled us pretty good."

The Kernels will compete in the Eastern South Dakota tournament on May 11 at Harrisburg.

Mitchell 5, Watertown 4

Singles: No. 1: Mark Mahowald (W) def. Drake Jerke (M), 6-3, 6-3; No. 2: Tyler Loecker (M) def. Zandar Binde (W), 6-4, 6-1; No. 3: Aidan Patrick (M) def. Jacob Meester (W), 6-1, 6-2; No. 4: Adam Kays (W) def. Connor Thelen (M), 6-2, 6-2; No. 5: Curtis Sneden (W) def. Jack Vermeulen (M), 6-2, 7-5; No. 6: Luke Jerke (M) def. Evan Meester (W), 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: No. 1: Vermeulen/Loecker (M) def. Mark Mahowald/Sam Mahowald (W), 7-6 (4), 6-3; No. 2: Patrick/Thelen (M) def. Kays/Meester (W), 6-4, 6-3; No. 3: Sneden/Meester (W) def. Cameron Miller/Drake Jerke (M), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Rapid City Stevens 8, Mitchell 1

Singles: No. 1: Jamison Pfingston (RCS) def. Drake Jerke (M), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2: Michael Tang (RCS) def. Tyler Loecker (M), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Sam Mortimer (RCS) def. Aidan Patrick (M), 6-2, 6-3; No. 4: Asa Hood (RCS) def. Connor Thelen (M), 6-2, 6-2; No. 5: Thomas Postma (RCS) def. Jack Vermeulen (M), 6-3, 6-0; No. 6: Luke Jerke (M) def. Conor Cruse (RCS), 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Doubles: No. 1: Pfingston/Tang (RCS) def. Vermeulen/Loecker (M), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Mortimer/Hood (RCS) def. Patrick/Thelen (M), 7-6 (4), 6-4; No. 3: Postma/Mueller (RCS) def. Cameron Miller/D. Jerke (M), 6-3, 6-1.