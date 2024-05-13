Mitchell JV baseball caps strong season with 14-1 record

May 13—MITCHELL — The Mitchell junior varsity baseball team completed a successful spring season over the weekend with a trip to the semifinals of the Ken Tomek baseball tournament in Sioux Falls.

The Kernels finished the season 14-1, including 14 wins in a row. That included a 13-3 win over Harrisburg on Friday, May 10 and a 6-5 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday, May 11, before falling to Rapid City Stevens 5-4 in the tournament semifinals on Saturday. Mitchell was playing in the tournament's freshman/sophomore division.

At the plate, Canon Moller led the team in hitting with a .394 average and a .545 on-base percentage, while Ian Weber had a .372 batting average and Kendan Skinner hit .364. Lincoln Bottum led the team with 13 RBIs, while Ian Weber and Tyler Christensen each knocked in 12 runs. Weber led the team with 17 runs scored, while Kendan Skinner scored 16 times and Christensen scored 15 times. Skinner was the team leader in stolen bases with nine, while Brennen Penne swiped seven. Weber had 16 hits, Jacob Ebert had 15 hits and Penne and Moller had 13 hits. As a team, Mitchell hit .309 and averaged 8.73 runs per game.

On the mound, Carter McCormick led the team with 29 1/3 innings pitched, followed by Weber at 24 innings and Quinton Wilson at 14 innings. McCormick had a team-best 36 strikeouts, Weber had 14 punchouts and Wilson and Jacob Ebert each had 13 strikeouts for the season. Wilson led the team in ERA with a 0.95 ERA, while Weber had a 1.17 ERA, while Weber led the team in walks/hits per innings pitched at 0.958. Of note, Christensen did not allow a hit in five innings pitched for the season. Overall, opponents hit .166 for the season against Kernel pitching and Mitchell had a .922 fielding percentage.