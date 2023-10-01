Mitchell, Jennings out for 49ers' Week 4 clash vs. Cardinals

Mitchell, Jennings out for 49ers' Week 4 clash vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk will be back on the field together for the 49ers' Week 4 clash against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, but they'll be without a pair of other offensive weapons.

San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Jauan Jennings were ruled out of the NFC West clash, the team announced just before kickoff.

Samuel is good to go after sitting out the majority of practice this week due to a knee and rib injury.

Two other starters who previously were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw, are also active.

Here's the full list of inactives:

QB Brandon Allen

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Kalia Davis

RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Anthony Brown

LB Jalen Graham

WR Jauan Jennings

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is active for Sunday's game.

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m.

