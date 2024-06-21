Mitchell to host FCA football camp on June 26

Jun. 21—MITCHELL — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will sponsor a youth football camp on Wednesday, June 26, at Joe Quintal Field.

Available to students grades entering grades 5-8 this fall, the camp costs $20 per athlete and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lunch included. T-shirts, shorts and football cleats will be needed for participation, and bringing a water bottle is recommended.

Camp instructors include Dakota Wesleyan University coaches and players.

Registration is available online at kernelcamps.com. For more information, contact Mitchell High School coach Pat Larson at 605-630-9069.