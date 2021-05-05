Mitchell High School golfers cruise to easy win at Yankton triangular despite slow start

The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·3 min read

May 5—YANKTON — The Mitchell High School girls golf team captured the top three spots in the individual standings of the Yankton triangular to win its fourth consecutive tournament to start the season.

The Kernels posted a 329 as, 38 strokes better than second-place Yankton's 367 and 64 strokes better than Sioux Falls Lincoln's 393.

Mitchell racked up six birdies and shot par 40 times between eight golfers on the day, led by Masy Mock, who won the individual championship with a 5-over-par 77. The senior was three strokes ahead of teammate Quinn Dannenbring, while fellow Kernel Allison Meyerink was third with an 82. Yankton's Halle Stephenson was fourth with an 87, while Lincoln's Claire Yunag and Yankton's Tatum Hohenthaner and Jillian Eidsness finished in a three-way tie for fifth with each posting an 89.

"Everybody had a tough start, nobody got flustered and they all finished it out the way they needed to and the way they wanted to," MHS assistant coach Jeff Meyerink said. "I think that just shows what kind of team they are, getting off to a bad start and coming back from that."

Mock's performance reflected her team's, shooting a 41 on the front nine, but completing the round on a torrid pace. Mock shot a 36 on the back nine, shooting par or better on seven of nine holes, including the final four holes.

For the day, Mock shot par or better on 12 of 18 holes and never had worse than a bogey on any hole on the course.

"She really started to putt the ball well," Meyerink said. "It really doesn't matter how you hit it if your putter can make it up for you on the greens. It's just a tough course with hard greens to read, but she stuck through it, missing a few putts on the front nine and it came around for her at the end."

Dannenbring and Meyerink were not far behind Mock on the leaderboard and both shrugged off slow starts. They tied for the tournament lead with two birdies apiece, while Dannenbring was par or better on 12 holes and Meyerink on nine holes.

Dannenbring bogeyed four of the first six holes and then went on to shoot par on five consecutive holes. Meyerink also finished strong, washing out two bogeys with two birdies on four of the final five holes.

"If you count the last seven holes between the two of them, they were only 1 over par," Jeff Meyerink said. "That's solid from your No. 2 and No. 3 players. That's what it takes to win."

Mitchell's Ella Flippin and Maddie Childs both shot 90 to tie for eighth, while Jaylie Rients was 11th with a 101. Emily Moody shot a 108 to tie for 18th and Lara Widstrom was 20th with a 109.

Mitchell returns to face Yankton in the Marchand Cup at 10 a.m. Friday at Hillcrest Golf Club.

