Mitchell golfers lead strong area presence at Sanford Series event in Sioux Falls

Jun. 18—SIOUX FALLS — Four Mitchell golfers posted top-10 finishes in the second event of the South Dakota Golf Association's Sanford Golf Series, held at both Elmwood Golf Course and Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

The event, originally scheduled to be contested over 36 holes, was made official after round 1 at Elmwood, as round 2 was called off on Monday due to severe weather in the area.

On the girls' side, Allison Meyerink led all Mitchell golfers with a third-place finish, firing a 3-over 75, carding three birdies on the round. Maddie Childs finished in fifth with a round of 78, with Ava Eliason also shooting a 78 around Elmwood's par-72 layout to secure a sixth-place finish.

Other Mitchell golfers include Quinn Dannenbring finishing in 12th after a round of 83, Mia Larson taking home 14th after shooting an 85, and Anna Eliason shooting an 88 to finish in 16th out of the 20-player field for the girls.

Watertown's Avery Palmquist finished with the victory, with her 1-over 73 the winning score. Aberdeen's Olivia Braun (74) came in second ahead of Meyerink, and Watertown's Gabi Olson (78) finished in fourth ahead of Childs.

For the boys, Asher Dannenbring led the Mitchell contingent, securing a ninth-place showing after a 1-over 73. Carter McCormick finished two strokes behind his high school teammate with a 75, good for 14th. Everett Morrision (77) came in 28th, Marshall Widstrom (81) finished in 44th out of the field of 60.

Chamberlain's Dakota Munger also competed in the event, finishing in 23rd place after posting a score of 76.

Harrisburg's Charlie Swift won the boys competition, carding an eagle and four birdies en route to a 5-under 67. North Sioux City's Logan Collette finished in second with a round of 71, and Fort Pierre's Sawyer Sonnenschein (72), Pierre's Lincoln Houska (72), and Harrisburg's Connor Tank (72) completing the top-five.

The next Sanford Series event takes place on Tuesday, June 25, at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club in Spearfish.