Mitchell girls golf places second at Yankton Invitational

May 3—YANKTON — Mitchell took second place behind Aberdeen Central by five strokes at the Yankton Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course on Friday.

Aberdeen Central shot a 333 to win the meet, and the Kernels finished with 338 strokes to place second. Watertown was third with 343 strokes, while Rapid City Stevens was fourth with 365 strokes, followed by O'Gorman with 373 in fifth place.

Mitchell landed four golfers in the top 15, including Allison Meyerink, who led the Kernels with a score of 6-over-78 to place third. Quinn Dannenbring was the Kernels' second finisher, tying for eighth with a 13-over-85, while Maddie Childs was 11th with an 86, and Mia Larson placed 14th with an 89. Also for Mitchell, Anna Eliason shot a 96 to place 30th, and Ava Eliason's 103 strokes put her in 48th place.

Aberdeen Central's Olivia Braun won the medalist honors with a score of 4-over-76, with Watertown's Gabi Olson finishing one shot back with a score of 77. Aberdeen's Emma Dohrer and Kyley Wirebaugh rounded out the top-five with scores of 79 and 82, respectively.

Mitchell will be back at Fox Run Golf Course on May 7 with the Marchand Cup dual in Yankton against the Gazelles.