Mitchell girls golf edges Aberdeen Central to win Yankton quadrangular

May 20—YANKTON, S.D. — A thrilling duel on the links between the Mitchell High School girls golf team and Aberdeen Central ended with the Kernels victorious on Monday.

Mitchell edged the Golden Eagles by four strokes to win the Yankton Quadrangular at Fox Run Golf Course. In the team's final event before the Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament, the Kernels posted a team score of 322, while Aberdeen Central came in with a 326. The quad also featured hosts Yankton and Brandon Valley's golf teams.

Individually, Allison Meyerink prevailed over Aberdeen's Olivia Braun by a stroke, firing a 2-over 74 to best Braun's 75. Trailing by two strokes after the front nine, Meyerink posted a back-nine score of 37, carding an eagle on the par-5 14th hole, while Braun came in at 40 after having trouble to start her back nine.

Both the Kernels and Golden Eagles swept the top six positions on the leaderboard, with Maddie Childs, Quinn Dannenbring, and Aberdeen's Kyley Wirebaugh placing in a tie for third with rounds of 79, and the Golden Eagles' Emma Dohrer finished in sixth, shooting an 81.

Other Kernel performances include Anna Eliason's round of 90 to finish in eighth place. Ava Eliason secured a share of ninth, shooting a 91, and Mia Larson fired a round of 94 en route to finishing in a tie for 14th.

Hosts Yankton came in third place in the team's home quad with a score of 384. Brandon Valley finished a stroke behind the Gazelles, posting a 385.

Mitchell will return to Yankton for the Eastern South Dakota Conference championship meet on Thursday, May 23, at Fox Run Golf Course, following the meet's postponement from Tuesday, May 21, due to forecasted thunderstorms in the area.