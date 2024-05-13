Mitchell girls golf cruises to team, individual titles at Warrior Invitational

May 13—SIOUX FALLS — The Mitchell High School girls golf team continued its winning ways Monday.

The Kernels swept both the team and individual titles at the Warrior Invitational at Willow Run Golf Course, earning their fifth team victory of the season, and second consecutive. It's also the fourth time Mitchell has won both competitions at an event, last doing so at the Mitchell Invitational on May 10.

Mitchell posted a winning score of 312 as a team, finishing ahead of runner-up O'Gorman by 38 strokes, as the Knights finished with a score of 350. Sioux Falls Lincoln and Rapid City Stevens matched team scores at 353, and Sioux Falls Jefferson secured fifth place in the eight-team event with a 378 team score.

Individually, Allison Meyerink picked up her fourth title on the year, firing a 2-over 72 and finishing one stroke clear of teammate Maddie Childs. Trailing by a stroke with five holes to play, Meyerink held steady with five pars to close her round, while Childs recorded a double-bogey on the par-four 17th hole to end with a 3-over 73.

Other Kernel performances include Mia Larson's sixth-place finish, posting a round of 83. Ava Eliason came in eighth, shooting an 84, and Quinn Dannenbring secured a 10th-place finish, posting a round of 84. Anna Eliason finished one stroke behind Dannenbring in 11th, shooting an 85.

Rapid City Stevens' Lauren Knapp came home in third place with a round of 81. O'Gorman's Geneva Fredrickson (81) and Sioux Falls Jefferson's Faith Skelton (83) completed the top-five.

Mitchell girls golf will be in action on Thursday, May 16, competing in the Brookings Invitational at Brookings Country Club. The middle school girls golf team will also be competing in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Invite at Lakeview Golf Course on Tuesday.