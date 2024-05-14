Mitchell girls basketball youth summer camp set for July

May 14—MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School girls basketball program will hold its summer camp dates on July 9-10 at the Mitchell High School gym.

The camp is open to basketball players in kindergarten to sixth grade. The cost is $45 per player and $65 per family for those with two or more campers. The camp will be run by MHS players and coaches.

The camp day will start at 9 a.m. with fifth and sixth graders playing from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by third and fourth grade from 10:45 a.m. to noon, and K-2nd grade from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The camp will be a mix of both fundamentals and competition-based drills. Each camper will receive a t-shirt.

Registation can be completed at kernelcamps.com. For more information, contact coach Dave Brooks at dave.brooks@k12.sd.us.