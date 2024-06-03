Mitchell girls atop of crowded Class AA state golf team leaderboard after Day 1

Jun. 3—YANKTON — At the halfway point of the Class AA state girls golf championship, the quest to defend last year's state championship is very much alive for Mitchell girls golf.

The Kernels finished Day 1 with a total score of 331 to sit atop the team standings by one stroke over second-place Aberdeen Central (332) at Hillcrest Country Club. Third-place Watertown (333) is only two strokes off the lead, as the three teams have built a 12-stroke advantage over the rest of the 13-team field.

Scoring proved to be difficult against Hillcrest's par-72 layout, as only four golfers in the 75-player field were able to break 80 for their rounds.

Near the top of the individual leaderboard, last year's runner-up finisher Allison Meyerink sits in second place as one of the four golfers to break 80, firing a 3-over round of 75, with a pair of birdies in her final four holes to shoot 1-under in that span. Teammate Maddie Childs sits in a tie for third with O'Gorman's Erin Hurd, having shot a 78 with three birdies to her card.

Other performances by the Kernels include Quinn Dannenbring's round of 87 to sit in a tie for 14th. Mia Larson and Ava Eliason each had rounds of 91, good for a share of 26th, and Anna Eliason is in a tie for 53rd.

The Mitchell duo of Meyerink and Childs will be chasing Aberdeen's Olivia Braun, who fired an even-par round of 72, carding three of her five total birdies in the first four holes. Behind the front four, Watertown's Gabi Olson posted an 80 to tie for fifth alongside Yankton's Ellia Homstad and Spearfish's Alison Kennedy.

Aberdeen's Emma Dohrer sits in eighth after shooting an 82, with Watertown's Avery Palmquist and Shelby Pearson, and Sturgis Brown's Lilly Heisinger tied for ninth with rounds of 83.

O'Gorman currently occupies the fourth spot in the team standings with a total score of 345, with Sioux Falls Lincoln (362) rounding out the top-five.

The final round of the Class AA state girls golf championships will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Country Club, with the leaders scheduled to tee off at 11 a.m.