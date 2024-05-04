Mitchell gets no support in Cavaliers' Game 6 loss to Magic | Jeff Schudel

May 3—When the Cavaliers were eliminated by the Knicks in the playoffs last year, Donovan Mitchell took the blame.

When the Cavaliers blew a 2-0 series lead this spring by losing two games in Orlando last week, Mitchell blamed himself again. He did not take credit for scoring a team high 28 points in Game 5 when the Cavs squeaked past the Magic, 104-103, on April 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Mitchell during Game 6 on May 3 in Orlando played like the player the Cavs expected him to be when they acquired him from the Utah Jazz in September of 2022. He scored 19 points in the first half and 31 in the second half, but the Magic are too good for Mitchell to beat by himself.

Orlando rallied in the fourth quarter by outsourcing Mitchell — no other player from the Cavs scored in the fourth — 30-18 to win the game, 103-96, and force a Game 7 at 1 p.m. May 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers lost Games 3 and 4 in Orlando and did just enough to win Game 5, 104-103, in Cleveland, but it is fair to question whether they will have the fortitude to vanquish the Magic at home with the series on the line.

And let's take this one step further. What might be the ramifications if the Cavs lose Game 7? After everything Mitchell did on May 3, scoring 50 points and dishing out four assists while playing on a sore left knee, might another first-round elimination be enough for him to not sign a contract extension this summer, which might force the Cavaliers to trade him?

The Cavaliers have to play better as a team in Game 7, meaning the rest of the team has to show up. Not just Mitchell.

Darius Garland scored 21 points, but he made critical turnovers down the stretch. He threw the ball away on a bad pass with 4:31 left and the score 86-86. He was guilty of taking too long to move the ball past midcourt in the final minute.

But Garland alone certainly is not to blame. Jarrett Allen missed the game with a rib injury that also kept him out of Game 5. He has to really be hurting to not play with so much at stake. Expecting him to be ready in less than 48 hours might be too much to ask.

The Cavaliers need Evan Mobley to take charge under the rim with Allen in street clothes. Mobley blocked five shots, but he grabbed only seven rebounds. He was timid with the ball. He attempted only five shots and scored just three points.

Marcus Morris Sr. started at forward in place of Isaac Okoro. He was 1-of-7 shooting.

The Cavaliers bench contributed 10 measly points. The Magic got only 17 from its bench, but their bench players also had 11 rebounds. The Cavs bench had five rebounds.

The Cavaliers are at their best when they move the ball quickly to find an open shooter. They are not at their best when they stand around and watch Mitchell.

Basketball is a team game, and if they don't play like a team on May 5, their next game will be played in October.