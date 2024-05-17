Mitchell finishes seventh at Class AA state boys tennis

May 17—RAPID CITY — Mitchell High School boys tennis concluded its season with a seventh-place finish at the Class AA state meet on Friday.

The Kernels finished with 187.5 points, and were bolstered by Levi Loken and Asher Dannenbring, who led the team with semifinal appearances in their respective singles flights.

Sioux Falls Lincoln dominated its way to a 10th-straight state championship by winning four of six singles titles and two of three doubles titles to finish with 555.5 points. O'Gorman finished second with 428 points, while third place went to Sioux Falls Washington (383.5). Yankton was fourth (273) and Harrisburg was fifth (264).

In Flight 5, Loken won twice on Thursday to reach the semifinals, where he lost to O'Gorman's Samuel Hayden 6-1. In the third-place match, he fell short in a thriller against Sioux Falls Lincoln's Jacob Husser, losing 10-9(3).

Dannenbring reached the semifinals in Flight 6, falling to Lincoln's Connor Husser 6-0, 6-1, before dropping the third-place match to Watertown's Matthew Bertsch, 10-6.

Following a first-round loss on Thursday, Mitchell's Jager Juracek (Flight 1) marched on in the consolation bracket, defeating Aberdeen Central's Anderson Prehn 10-5, then beating Jefferson's Charlie Grismer 10-4 to win the consolation final.

The Kernels' Matthew Mauszycki (Flight 3) and Cooper Star (Flight 4) each took sixth-place finishes, while Luke Jerke fell in the Flight 2 consolation final.

In doubles action, Loken and Mauszycki defeated Watertown 10-3 in the Flight 2 5th-place finals, and Flight 3, Mitchell's duo of Star and Sutton Thompson bested Harrisburg 10-3 for a 5th-place finish.

Class AA state boys tennis

Thursday-Friday — Rapid City

State tennis results

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln 555.5, 2. O'Gorman 428, 3. Sioux Falls Washington 383.5, 4. Yankton 273, 5. Harrisburg 264, 6. Watertown 195.5, 7. Mitchell 187.5, 8. Brandon Valley 167.5, 9. Rapid City Stevens 162.5, 10. Sioux Falls Jefferson 68.5, 11. Aberdeen Central 49.5, 12. Brookings 26, 13. Rapid City Central 19, 14. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Mitchell singles results

Flight 1: No. 9 Jager Juracek — First round: Curtis Sneden (WAT) def. Juracek, 6-3, 6-3; Consolation semifinals: Juracek def. Anderson Prehn (ABC), 10-5; Consolation finals: Juracek def. Charlie Grismer (SFJ), 10-4.

Flight 2: No. 8 Luke Jerke — First round: Mason Ligon (ABC) def. Jerke, 6-3, 7-6(4); Consolation semifinals: Jerke def. Triston Ducheneaux (RCC), 10-6; Consolation finals: Gibsen Eszlinger (BRV) def. Jerke, 10-1.

Flight 3: No. 6 Matthew Mauszycki — First round: Mauszycki def. Charlie Erickson of Jefferson, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; Quarterfinals: Jacob Morgan (SFW) def. Mauszycki, 6-2, 6-0; 5th-place semifinals: Mauszycki def. Christopher Roxkne (YAN), 10-2; 5th-place finals: Cooper Rott (HAR) def. Mauszycki, 10-1.

Flight 4: No. 7 Cooper Star — First round: Star def. Joey Meester (WAT), 6-2, 6-4; Quarterfinals: Liam Sarmiento (OGO) def. Star, 6-1, 6-1: 5th-place semifinals: Luke Moeller (YAN) def. Star, 10-5.

Flight 5: No. 4 Levi Loken — First round: Loken def. Mika Dannen (ABC), 6-0, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Loken def. Evan Miller (HAR) 6-3, 7-6, 7-4; Semifinals: Samuel Hayden (OGO) def. Loken, 6-0, 6-1; 3rd-place game: Jacob Husser (SFL) def. Loken, 10-9(3).

Flight 6: No. 3 Asher Dannenbring — First round: Dannenbring def. Andrew Hahn (BRO), 6-1, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Dannenbring def. Ozil Sharma (HAR), 6-1, 6-1; Semifinals: Connor Husser (SFL) def. Dannenbring, 6-0, 6-1; 3rd-place Finals: Matthew Bertsch (WAT) def. Dannenbring, 10-6.

Mitchell doubles results

Flight 1: No. 8 Jager Juracek/Luke Jerke — First round: Juracek/Jurke def. D. Segris/M. Phares (RCS), 6-3, 2-6, 10-5; Quarterfinals: R. McKenzie/D. Gohl def. Juracek/Jurke, 6-0, 6-0; 5th place semifinals: Z. Briggs/H. Krajewski (YAN) def. Juracek/Jurke, 10-5.

Flight 2: No. 5 Matthew Mauszycki/Levi Loken —First round: Mauszycki/Loken def. T. Ducheneaux/P. Taylor (RCC), 6-0, 6-0; Quarterfinals: J. Mcdowell/L. Sarmiento (OGO) def. Mauszycki/Loken, 6-2, 6-2; 5th place semifinals: Mauszycki/Loken def. L. Fogarty/G. Stone (BRV), 10-3; 5th-place finals: Mauszycki/Loken def. J. Remmers,/S. Stanton (WAT), 10-3.

Flight 3: No. 5 Cooper Star/Sutton Thompson — First round: Star/Thompson def Z. Mueller/V. Robbennolt (BRO), 6-3, 6-4; Quarterfinals, J. Mueller/V. Robbennolt (RCS) def. Star/Thompson 6-3, 6-4; 5th-place semifinals: Star/Thompson def. J. Meester, S. Karst (WAT), 10-8; 5th-place finals: Star/Thompson def. E. Miller/O. Sharma (HAR), 10-3.

Flight championship matches

Singles

Flight 1 — No. 1 Rocky McKenzie (SFL) def. No. 3 Chase Rima (SFW), 6-3, 6-2

Flight 2 — No. 2 Harold Mayer (SFW) def. No. 1 Drew Gohl (SFL), 6-4, 4-6, 10-8

Flight 3 — No. 1 River McKenzie (SFL) def. No. 2 Johnny Mcdowell (OGO), 6-3, 6-4

Flight 4 — No. 1 Christopher Tao (SFL) def. No. 2 Liam Sarmiento (OGO), 6-3, 6-0

Flight 5 — No. 1 Samuel Hayden (OGO) def. No. 3 Miles Krajewski (YAN), 6-4, 7-5

Flight 6 — No. 2 Connor Husser (SFL) def. August Jackson (OGO), 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Flight 1 — No. 1 Rocky McKenzie/Drew Gohl (SFL) def. No. 3 Harold Mayer/Chase Rima (SFW), 6-3, 6-4

Flight 2 — No. 1 River McKenzie/Ronan Hartwig (SFL) def. No. 2 Brayden Rausch/Cooper Rott (HAR), 6-1, 3-6, 10-7

Flight 3 — No. 2 Samuel Hayden/August Jackson (OGO) def. No. 1 Jacob Husser/Connor Husser (SFL), 6-1, 6-1