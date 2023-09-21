Mitchell Evans, Gabriel Rubio 'ready to roll' for Notre Dame football vs. Ohio State

SOUTH BEND — The “Mitch-a-Palooza” is back in business.

Junior tight end Mitchell Evans, who missed the Central Michigan game while in concussion protocol, returned to practice this week and “will be ready to go” on Saturday night against sixth-ranked Ohio State, Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday.

Defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, who missed the last three games after arthroscopic knee surgery, also made it through the first two practices this week without a setback and is “ready to roll,” Freeman said in his video news conference.

Evans, a product of Wadsworth, Ohio, has made five catches for 63 yards this season and is the top blocking option at an injury-marred position group. Sophomore Holden Staes has emerged as the top receiving option at tight end with four of his six catches going for touchdowns and 123 receiving yards in all.

Evans, a former high school quarterback who became a late-season weapon last year in the tight end sneak, is 1-for-1 in so-called “Mitch-a-Palooza” opportunities this year. At N.C. State on Sept. 9, the 6-foot-5, 251-pounder converted a third-and-1 from the Irish 31 late in the second quarter.

With Evans out last week, quarterback Sam Hartman burrowed in from the 1 on a third-and-goal sneak early in the third quarter.

Rubio, meanwhile, played 19 snaps in the season-opening win against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 26. Rubio traveled with the team to Raleigh, N.C., and went through early warmups without a knee brace.

At 6-5 and 306 pounds, Rubio is tied with Rylie Mills for the stoutest interior defensive lineman in the regular rotation. Redshirt freshman Donovan Hinish, younger brother of former Irish captain Kurt Hinish, stepped in during Rubio’s absence and impressed the coaching staff.

Audric Estime: Nation's leading rusher is the power source of motivational 'ooze' in Notre Dame football blockers

Rubio’s workload was limited in Tuesday’s practice, defensive coordinator Al Golden said.

“He looked fine, but not the workload of some of the other guys,” Golden said. “We’ve got to bring him along. He is a competitor. He's tough and hopefully, he doesn't have any setbacks here this week.”

Linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) and safety DJ Brown (hamstring) returned to practice this week after sitting out the 41-17 win over Central Michigan for precautionary reasons.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mitchell Evans, Gabriel Rubio return to Notre Dame football lineup