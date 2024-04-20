Mitchell boys tennis picks up two wins at home triangular

Apr. 19—MITCHELL — A rematch against Huron proved tighter than the first go-around for Mitchell during a boys tennis triangular at Hitchcock Park on Friday.

The Kernels, who thumped the Tigers 8-1 on April 13, split the singles matchups against Huron in the second match, but still came away with a 5-4 victory. Mitchell also picked up a 9-0 win over Madison, and improved to 11-3 (5-1 ESD).

Each of the Kernels' five match victories against Huron came in straight sets, while each of the Tigers' four wins were decided in the third set.

The difference for the Kernels was winning two of three doubles competitions, with Cooper Star and Sutton Thompson grabbing a 6-3, 7-5 victory in Flight 3, and Matthew Mauszycki and Levi Loken recording a 6-3, 7-6(2) win in Flight 2 doubles. Individually, Luke Jerke led Mitchell with a 6-4, 6-4 sweep of Matthew Thin in No. 2 singles, while Mauszycki bested Lah Doh Soe 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, and Loken swept Say Poe 6-0, 6-1 in No. 5 singles.

Huron's victories came from Dah Christ Moo, who edged Jager Juracek 6-7(6), 2-6, 13-11 in No. 1 singles, Hser N Wah, who outlasted Star 6-4, 1-6, 13-11 at No. 4 singles, and Maner Htoo, who overcame a deficit to best Asher Dannenbring 5-7, 6-4, 10-7. The Tigers' duo of Moo and Htoo beat the Kernels' Juracek and Jerke 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 in Flight 1 doubles.

Things came easier for the Kernels against Madison, with all nine wins coming in two-set matches. Juracek and Jerke won 6-2, 6-3 in Flight 1 doubles, Mauszycki and Loken picked up a 6-1, 6-2 sweep in Flight 2, and Star and Thompson won 6-1, 6-1 at Flight 3.

In singles play, Juracek defeated Spencer Reverts 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1, Jerke beat Elijah Sims 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, Mauszycki went 6-1, 6-1 in a win over Taiden Pierce at No. 3, and Loken drubbed Chase Steuerwald 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5. Additionally, Star won 6-1, 6-2 over Ethan Sims at No. 4 singles, with Dannenbring defeating Maguire Studer 6-4, 6-3 at No. 6.

Up next, the Kernels face Sioux Falls Washington and Aberdeen Central in a triangular on Monday in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell 5, Huron 4

Singles

No. 1: Dah Christ Moo (H) def. Jager Juracek, 6-7(6), 2-6, 13-11

No. 2: Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Matthew Thin, 6-4, 6-4

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (MIT) def. Lah Doh Soe, 6-4, 6-3

No. 4: Hser N Wah (H) def. Cooper Star, 6-4, 1-6, 13-11

No. 5: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Say Poe, 6-0, 6-1

No. 6: Maner Htoo (H) def. Asher Dannenbring, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7

Doubles

No. 1: Dah Christ Moo, Maner Htoo (H) def. Jager Juracek, Luke Jerke, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki, Levi Loken (MIT) def. Lah Doh Soe, Hser N Wah, 6-3, 7-6(2)

No. 3: Cooper Star, Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Matthew Thin, Say Poe, 6-3, 7-5

Mitchell 9, Madison 0

Friday at Hitchcock Park, in Mitchell

Singles

No. 1: Jager Juracek (MIT) def. Spencer Reverts, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Elijah Sims, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (MIT) def. Taiden Pierce, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: Cooper Star (MIT) def. Ethan Sims , 6-1, 6-2

No. 5: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Chase Steuerwald, 6-0, 6-1

No. 6: Asher Daddenbring (MIT) def. Maguire Studer, 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Spencer Reverts / Elijah Sims, 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (MIT) def. Taiden Pierce / Ethan Sims, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Chase Steuerwald / Maguire Studer, 6-1, 6-1