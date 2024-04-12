Mitchell boys tennis improves to 5-1 on season with close win over Lynx

Apr. 11—MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School boys tennis team picked up a pair of home dual victories on Thursday at Hitchcock Park, with an 8-1 victory over Rapid City Central and a close 5-4 win over Brandon Valley.

Against the Lynx, Mitchell won two of three doubles matches to claim the dual after splitting the six singles matches evenly with Brandon Valley.

Matthew Mauszycki and Levi Loken rallied from an early deficit after losing the first set to win 4-6, 6-4 and 10-3 at Flight 2 doubles, and Cooper Star and Sutton Thompson won 6-2, 6-0 to win at Flight 3 doubles. The Lynx' top pairing of Eli Woidyla and Gibsen Eszlinger topped Jager Juracek and Luke Jerke at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-3.

In singles play, Mauszycki won at No. 3 with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 win over Lucas Fogarty, while Levi Loken won a wild 6-2, 0-6, 10-8 match at No. 5 singles over Gavin Stone. Asher Dannenbring also picked up a key point with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 6 singles.

In the early dual against the Cobblers, Luke Jerke won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Matthew Mauszycki won 6-0, 6-1 in his Flight 3 match. Cooper Star was a winner 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, Levi Loken won 6-3, 6-3 at Flight 5 and Asher Dannenbring won 6-0, 6-1 in his Flight 6 match. Anson Griffin won the lone match for RCC, topping Jager Juracek in a match tiebreaker at Flight 1, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.

Star and Thompson won their Flight 3 match without dropping a game in doubles play, 6-0, 6-0, while Mauszycki and Loken won 6-1, 6-1 at Flight 2 doubles and Juracek and Jerke won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Mitchell (5-1 in duals, 2-1 ESD) will be in action in the Huron triangular against the host Tigers and Aberdeen Central on April 13. First serve is at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Mitchell 8, Rapid City Central 1

Thursday at Hitchcock Park

Singles:

No. 1: Anson Griffin (RCC) def. Jager Juracek, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7

No. 2: Luke Jerke (M) def. Triston Ducheneaux, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Hugh Knickrehm, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: Cooper Star (M) def. Noah McGrath, 6-1, 6-0

No. 5: Levi Loken (M) def. Peyton Taylor, 6-3, 6-3

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (M) def. Greysun Weston, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (M) def. Anson Griffin / Hugh Knickrehm, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (M) def. Triston Ducheneaux / Peyton Taylor, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (M) def. Noah McGrath / Greysun Weston, 6-0, 6-0

Mitchell 5, Brandon Valley 4

Thursday at Hitchcock Park

Singles:

No. 1: Eli Woidyla (BV) def. Jager Juracek, 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Gibsen Eszlinger (BV) def. Luke Jerke (M), 7-5, 6-4

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Lucas Fogarty, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8

No. 4: William Jensen (BV) def. Cooper Star, 6-1, 6-1

No. 5: Levi Loken (M) def. Gavin Stone, 6-2, 0-6, 10-8

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (M) def. Ryley Mckeown, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:

No. 1: Eli Woidyla / Gibsen Eszlinger (BV) def. Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (M) def. Lucas Fogarty / Gavin Stone, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (M) def. William Jensen / Ryley Mckeown, 6-2, 6-0