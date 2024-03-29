Mitchell boys tennis drops season opener against Yankton

Mar. 29—YANKTON — Mitchell High School's boys tennis season kicked off on Thursday afternoon but Yankton was in control for a 9-0 dual win over the Kernels at the Easton Yankton Archery Center.

Mitchell's closest matches in singles play came in third-set tiebreakers, with Yankton's Christopher Rockne winning 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 over Sutton Thompson at Flight 3, while Luke Moeller emerged with a victory after a 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 win over Cooper Star at Flight 4.

Star and Thompson challenged Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh but the Yankton pair won 4-6, 6-4, 11-9. Rockne and Moeller held off Mitchell's Asher Dannenbring and Levi Loken for a 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.

Yankton's No. 1 Zachary Briggs and No. 2 Harrison Krajewski each earned singles victories and teammed up for a doubles victory to go 3-0 overall for the day over Jager Juracek and Luke Jerke, respectively, and then in doubles play.

Weather permitting, the Kernels are slated to have three consecutive home dates, starting April 5 when they host St. Thomas More at Hitchcock Park. First serve is set for 2:30 p.m. Yankton 9, Mitchell 0

Thursday at Yankton

Singles

No. 1: Zachary Briggs (Y) def. Jager Juracek, 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Harrison Krajewski (Y) def. Luke Jerke, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Christopher Rockne (Y) def. Sutton Thompson, 6-3, 4-6, 10-3

No. 4: Luke Moeller (Y) def. Cooper Star, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6

No. 5: Miles Krajewski (Y) def. Levi Loken, 6-3, 6-3

No. 6: Ethan Marsh (Y) def. Asher Dannenbring, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Zachary Briggs/Harrison Krajewsk (Y) def. Jager Juracek/Luke Jerke, 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Christopher Rockne/Luke Moeller (Y) def. Asher Dannenbring/Levi Loken, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5

No. 3: Miles Krajewski/Ethan Marsh (Y) def. Cooper Star/Sutton Thompson, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9