Mitchell boys tennis bests Rapid City Stevens in road dual

Apr. 26—RAPID CITY — Despite the cancellation of the Rapid City Invite from Thursday to Saturday due to weather, Mitchell boys tennis traveled out west Thursday to compete in a dual against Rapid City Stevens.

The Kernels made the trip worthwhile, defeating the Raiders 7-2 at the Sioux Park Complex to improve to 13-4 on the season.

Mitchell swept the doubles matchups, with the Kernels' Flight 1 team of Jager Juracek and Luke Jerke defeating Dayler Segrist and Max Phares in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8. Matthew Mauszycki and Levi Loken pulled out a 7-6(1), 6-4 win over Braden Nelson and Landin Roozenboom at Flight 2, and Cooper Star and Sutton Thompson bested Josh Mueller and Vinny Robbennolt 6-1, 6-2 at Flight 3.

The Kernels won four out of six singles varsity matches, including a three-set win from Jerke, who edged Phares 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 2 singles. Star defeated Nelson 7-5, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, Loken won 6-2, 6-3 over Robbennolt at No. 5, and Asher Dannenbring routed Nathaniel Flynn 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6.

Stevens' victories came from Sergrist, who bested Juracek 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Mueller, who beat Mauszycki 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.

Mitchell will return to the court Monday to battle Pierre, Yankton and Vermillion in a quadrangular at Hitchcock Park.

Mitchell 7, Stevens 2

Thursday at Sioux Park Complex, in Rapid City

Singles:

No. 1: Dayler Segrist (RCS) def. Jager Juracek, 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Max Phares, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7

No. 3: Josh Mueller (RCS) def. Matthew Mauszycki, 6-0, 6-4

No. 4: Cooper Star (MIT) def. Braden Nelson, 7-5, 6-1

No. 5: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Vinny Robbennolt, 6-2, 6-3

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (MIT) def. Nathaniel Flynn, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Dayler Segrist, Max Phares, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (MIT) def. Braden Nelson, Landin Roozenboom, 7-6(1), 6-4

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Josh Mueller, Vinny Robbennolt, 6-1, 6-2