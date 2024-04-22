Mitchell boys basketball to host summer camp
Apr. 22—MITCHELL — The Class AA champion Mitchell boys basketball team will host a basketball camp from June 3-5 at Mitchell High School.
Kids entering grades K-12 are invited to participate.
For grades 9-12, the camp is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Grades K-2 will attend from 11 a.m. to noon, grades 3-5 will participate from noon to 1:30 p.m. and grades 6-8 will go from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The cost to participate in the three-day camp is $55. Register online at
.