Mitchell Black, Mitchell White teener teams pick up doubleheader sweeps

Jun. 12—BRANDON, S.D. — An offensive explosion helped the Mitchell Black 14-and-under teener baseball team claim back-to-back victories over Brandon Valley on Tuesday.

Mitchell won Game 1 by an 18-3 decision through four innings, then coasted to a 21-7 win through three innings in Game 2.

Mitchell (3-7) used six hits and 10 walks to race to a blowout win in the opener. Nolan Widstrom had two hits and two runs, and Ethan Hegg had a hit and two RBIs. Ian Weber was the winning pitcher, striking out two in one inning. Brandon Valley's Monty Harrington took the loss, allowing nine runs through 1 2/3 innings.

In the second game, Bailor Kristensen was the driving force in the rout for Mitchell, tallying four hits and six RBIs. Jett Krantz added two RBIs, two hits and scored four runs, while Matt Haring drove in two runs on two hits. The Kernels finished the game with 16 hits and 14 walks, capped by a 13-run third inning.

Widstrom recorded the win, pitching three two-hit innings, walking seven, punching out five and allowing four earned runs.

Up next, Mitchell Black will compete in the three-day Sioux Falls Tournament, beginning on Friday.

YANKTON — The Mitchell White 13-and-under teener baseball team swept a Monday doubleheader against Yankton to claim their fifth and sixth straight wins.

Mitchell used strong hitting in both wins, taking down the Bucks 15-3 in Game 1 through five innings and 8-3 in Game 2 to improve to 9-3 on the season.

In the opening bout, Michael Gomez and Blake Rehorst each notched three hits for the Kernels, with Gomez scoring four runs and Rehorst adding a run and an RBI. Noah Bennett had two hits, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice, while Bryson Schlimgen had a two-hit game with two RBIs and three runs.

Mitchell was anchored by Gavin Mendenhall on the mound, who threw two one-hit innings to record the win. Yankton's Xavier Nelson was handed the loss, allowing eight hits and six runs through two innings pitched.

In a better-contested Game 2, five Mitchell pitchers combined to allow two hits and three runs, with Oliver Raml notching the win in one hitless inning of work. The Kernel offense slapped eight hits, including two from Schlimgen, who drove in two and scored two runs, and an RBI hit from Raml.

Mitchell White will play three games in the Brookings Tournament over the weekend, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday against Sioux Falls Post 15.