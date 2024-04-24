Mitchell baseball rallies past O'Gorman for second win

Apr. 23—MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School baseball team made its offense come to life in the late innings to rally past O'Gorman on Tuesday night.

After trailing 3-2, Mitchell scored a run in the fifth inning, and two runs in the sixth inning to win 5-3 over the Knights at Drake Field.

The Kernels snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, and improved to 2-6 on the season.

Landen Soulek scored on an error to tie the game in the fifth inning, then in the sixth, the Kernels put together four hits, including an RBI liner from Kendan Skinner, and a Hudson Borgan single to left field to send home Skinner and add some insurance.

Mitchell finished the game with eight hits, including two from both Borgan and Soulek, and one each from Jaxson Hartman, Peyton Mandel, Parker Mandel and Skinner.

Parker Mandel had a team-high three RBI, batting in Soulek on the error in the fifth, and knocking a 2 RBI double in the third inning to drive in Borgan and Hartman.

Blake Brosz picked up the win on the mound, allowing five hits, two earned runs and striking out one in six innings pitched. Peyton Mandel tallied the save in the seventh inning.

For the Knights, Trenton Fischer had two hits and an RBI, and Charlie Hueners had one hit and an RBI. Pitcher Rylan Arbogast went five innings, allowing four hits and three runs.

Mitchell returns to the diamond Friday, when it visits Brandon Valley for a doubleheader at 6 p.m.