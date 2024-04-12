Mitchell baseball nabs first win in doubleheader split with Huron

Apr. 11—MITCHELL — Back in action for the second time in three days to open the spring season, the Mitchell High School baseball team split a doubleheader against Huron on Thursday night at Drake Field.

Mitchell recovered from a 10-2 loss in Game 1 to claim an 8-2 victory in Game 2, marking the Kernels' first win of the year.

"Mentally, we really improved in this third game (of the season)," interim head coach Caleb Crist said. "We could've folded giving up two runs right away. We could have been like, 'Oh, here we go again.' But the guys stayed in it, and when we got our big inning, we took advantage."

In Game 2, Huron picked up a pair of first-inning runs off wild pitches. Mitchell answered in the second, as Blake Brosz drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Jaxson Hartman before a Peyton Mandel double drove in Hudson Borgan and Jacob Ebert to give the Kernels their first lead of the season at 3-2.

The Kernels broke the game open in the fifth. With the bases loaded and one out, Conor Mattke slapped an infield single that scored Peyton Mandel and Hartman doubled to plate Landen Soulek and Parker Mandel. Borgan then recorded a double of his own, scoring Mattke and Hartman for an 8-2 advantage.

Borgan finished with two hits and two runs batted in, as Peyton Mandel and Hartman each added two RBIs.

"It was great to see (that level of production from the lineup). Even guys who didn't get a hit were hitting the ball hard," Crist said. "It seemed to really click in the second game (of the doubleheader), and I think it helped us believe in ourselves. We showed a lot of heart and fight tonight. and that was really awesome to see."

Mason Herman tossed five innings, striking out nine batters while yielding one hit and five walks in the winning effort. Parker Mandel came in for two innings of relief, recording four strikeouts. After the two early runs, the pair combined for six consecutive shutout innings.

Trace Wenz had both of the Tigers' hits. Logan Leyendecker was hit with the loss on the mound.

Huron grabbed its Game 1 win despite none of its runs being earned.

The Tigers opened the contest with four first-inning runs, scoring two off an outfield error and adding two more on a home run by Carsen Evans. In the home half of the first, Parker Mandel doubled to score Borgan for Mitchell's first run of the season.

After three scoreless innings, Huron tacked on five more runs in the fifth, with three runs coming off two Mitchell errors and the other two scoring on passed balls. Huron also scored a run in the seventh inning on an error, as Mitchell finished with six errors in the game.

Pinch hitter Jaxson Hartman, who recorded a single with two outs in the seventh inning for Mitchell's second hit of the game, scored a run on a Huron throwing error.

Soulek went 4 1/3 innings in a start on the mound, striking out five batters while yielding two walks and five hits though he was credited with the pitching loss. Tyler Christensen provided 2 2/3 innings of relief, recording three strikeouts against two hits and four walks allowed.

For Huron, Wenz and Bubba Peterson each had two hits, with Evans and Leyendecker getting credit for two runs batted in apiece. Layne Wenzel earned the pitching win, going 6 2/3 innings before hitting the pitch-count limit. He finished with 10 strikeouts against two hits and one walk.

Mitchell (1-2) returns to Drake Field on Tuesday, April 16, for a doubleheader against Sioux Falls Lincoln, with first pitch set for a 5 p.m. start.