Mitchell baseball earns No. 14 seed, matchup with No. 3 Brandon Valley in Class A postseason

May 13—MITCHELL — With the regular season schedule complete, the Mitchell High School baseball team looks toward the new Class A postseason, where a best-of-three series against Brandon Valley awaits this weekend.

Mitchell (3-12) is the No. 14 seed in the 16-team postseason field, with Brandon Valley (12-4) earning the No. 3 seed and hosting privileges for the state tournament play-in series. According to the South Dakota High School Baseball Association manual, the series is to be played between May 17 and May 19, with no more than two games on a given day. The schedule for the series between the Kernels and Lynx is yet to be announced.

Mitchell was slated to play a doubleheader at Brandon Valley back on April 26, but the contests were called off due to weather and were not rescheduled.

Previously, the 16 qualified teams in Class A were placed in four-team pods, with the winner of each single-elimination bracket advancing to a four-team state tournament in Sioux Falls. This year is the first year of the new best-of-three series format, which will create an eight-team state tournament.

Class A high school baseball first-round matchups

Each series will be best-of-three, with each winner advancing to the state tournament on May 24-25 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Records include South Dakota Class A games only.

No. 16 Sioux Falls Washington (1-19) at No. 1 Harrisburg (16-2)

No. 15 Huron (4-12) at No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln (13-5)

No. 14 Mitchell (3-12) at No. 3 Brandon Valley (12-4)

No. 13 Sioux Falls Jefferson (6-12) at No. 4 O'Gorman (14-5)

No. 12 Rapid City Central (5-7) at No. 5 Rapid City Stevens (17-5)

No. 11 Yankton (10-10) at No. 6 Pierre (12-9)

No. 10 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (6-8) at No. 7 Brookings (13-12)

No. 9 Sturgis (6-6) at No. 8 Tea Area (9-12)