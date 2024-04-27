Mitchell baseball continues on a winning track under Gilblair's guidance

Apr. 26—NEW LONDON — When Shawn Gilblair returned to Mitchell College last summer, he knew all about the baseball program's successful history from his previous stint on the staff.

But Gilblair was entering relatively unfamiliar territory as a first-time head coach. And the Mariners were joining a new league in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference.

The roster had undergone significant changes as well.

"I don't think I set any expectations on what we would be for the season," said Gilblair, a Windham native. "There was a lot of unknown going into it. We had some returners coming back who played some key spots, but we also graduated and had some key guys transfer out of the program.

"So, taking over the program, there were a lot of ballplayers that I really didn't know what they were capable of."

With a process-driven focus and emphasis on daily improvement, Gilblair has guided the Mariners to another strong season.

They carry a 25-9 overall record into the final weekend of the regular season. They reside in first place, holding a two-game lead over Johnson & Wales with three games to go. They're shooting to clinch the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

"It comes from the culture that we've built," fifth-year senior pitcher Cam Varney about why the program continues to be successful despite all the changes. "It starts in the fall. We're always in the weight room and we're staying together. Just that team culture, the family.

"Probably one of the biggest differences now is the way (Gilblair) coaches. Everything is about mentality and staying focused on the goal at hand. Besides that, a lot of older guys have been around the teams from the past. ... Those guys have been around that winning culture and it helps a lot."

Veterans like Varney, Chris Gibbs, Owen Robbins (East Lyme), Robbie DelaCruz (Montville) and Angel Galindez were part of the Mitchell teams that won New England Collegiate Conference titles and played in NCAA tournament games. They helped the Mariners go 33-10 last season and win two NCAA regional round games for the first time in program history.

Gilblair already had established a relationship with some players while serving as Mariner pitching coach and recruiting coordinator from 2019 to 2022.

After spending last season as pitching coach at his alma mater, Eastern Connecticut State University, Gilblair was hired last July to replace Travis Beausoleil who left Mitchell to become the UConn Avery Point athletic director.

"I certainly benefited from coming back to an environment that I was comfortable in and having relationships established with the athletic department," Gilblair said. "I could lean on guys like (men's basketball coach/associate athletics director) Todd Peretz who has a ton of experience being a head coach. He's been invaluable to me. I certainly knew a handful of guys that were returning.

"... There's been a lot of new things. It's been a new position. I was excited to have new responsibilities and grow throughout the year. I've certainly learned a lot in the process. There's been a lot of joy and gratitude for this opportunity."

The Mariners have stayed on a winning track and been remarkably consistent. They haven't lost more than two straight games. They had won eight in a row before falling to Colby Sawyer on Thursday.

A potent attack has generated a league-leading .321 batting average. Senior Cole Lalli, a strong candidate for GNAC Player of theYear, is enjoying a breakout season. He leads the GNAC in batting average (.421) and RBI (46) after playing a reserve role last season and getting just 22 at-bats.

Lalli credits his improvement to the coaching staff and working on his mental approach to the game. He listens to podcasts and reads books on the topic.

"I think I have all the physical capabilities to be a good player, but I've really focused on the mental side of things," said Lalli, an ECSU transfer. "You have to be optimistic all the time. You can't have bad body language. I'm constantly visualizing on the field. I go to sleep thinking about what I can do to help my team win."

As far as the pitching staff, Gibbs, who has a league-best six wins, Varney (2-1, 2.52) and Jacob Quiles (5-3, 4.50) have helped tame opponents.

No matter the outcome in the final three games, Mitchell will be in a good place heading into the GNAC tournament, which starts on Friday.

Of course, the Mariners hope to be the No. 1 seed and serve as one of the two conference tournament hosts.

It's all about living up to the Mitchell standard, according to DelaCruz.

"If we just live up to our standard and stay within ourselves, we're going to be pretty successful," DelaCruz said. "And, so far, we have been."

g.keefe@theday.com