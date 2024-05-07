Mitchell back, Allen questionable for Cavs vs. Celtics

BOSTON (WJW) — No time to rest for the weary.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, fresh off their Game 7 win over the Orlando Magic, have already turned the page to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they will meet the Boston Celtics beginning on Tuesday night.

Watch the Cavs play: Click here for tickets

The Cavs went 1-2 against Boston during the regular season, with the lone win coming at home in early March, thanks to a big fourth quarter from Dean Wade who threw in five three-pointers and scored 20 points in the last frame.

The Cavs won the game 105-104, Donovan Mitchell did not play in the game with a knee injury.

The Cavs will have Donovan Mitchell for the Celtics series, and they could have their center Jarrett Allen who is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game with bruised ribs. Dean Wade will not play for the Wine and Gold in Game 1, he is still bothered by a knee injury that has him sidelined since March 13.

Boston will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who is out for the Celtics with a calf injury.

The Cavs erased an 18-point deficit on Sunday against Orlando to clinch their first playoff series win since 2018, and their first playoff series win without LeBron James on the roster in 31 years.

Twinsburg HS remains closed Tuesday after lightning strike

The Cavs did it without winning a game on the road. Boston will have home-court advantage in the second round and that could be trouble for Cleveland who is 0-5 in playoff games on the road under J.B. Bickerstaff.

The Cavs coach is 0-8 all-time in road playoff games in his coaching career.

Here’s the schedule:

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 7 (7 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 9 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Saturday, May 11 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, May 13 (7 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15 (TBD, TNT)

Game 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, May 17 (TBD, ESPN)

Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.