Mitchell athlete has made the jump into loving swimming, triathlons

Jun. 7—MITCHELL — If asked 15 years ago whether he saw himself as a triathlete, Marty Takagi's answer was a resounding no.

After all, triathlons require anywhere from a 0.5-mile to a 2.4-mile swim, and Takagi couldn't swim and had a fear of water.

However, the now 58-year-old wanted to participate in a triathlon with his friend Mike Waldner — a sport that combines swimming, cycling, and running — in order to have something in common with him.

Takagi overcame his fear and courageously registered for his first triathlon in 2009 held in Madison, South Dakota. His entry into the triathlon world has since been driven by a desire for friendly competitions with his friends. Today, he is preparing for his eighth local triathlon, this time on familiar territory at the Mitchell Area Community Triathlon in Mitchell.

"Marty has been part of our MAC triathlon since we started in 2015," said event organizer Emily Hohn. "His dedication is quite inspiring. Tris are tough, I've done our event and the swim is the hardest portion (for me at least) and I'm a good swimmer. Marty does tris often all over the state so for him to rock them like he does is amazing and shows people that you can overcome anything you set your mind to."

To make his triathlon dream a reality, Takagi had to challenge himself and overcome his fear of swimming. Determined to improve his swimming skills, Takagi joined the masters swim team that existed at the time and trained at the old Campbell's Supply building pool.

"I never took formal swimming lessons. I learned everything on my own by doing swimming workouts with peers," Takagi said. "My swimming is far from perfect but years of practice have at least made it mentally better."

When Takagi first started competing for better times in triathlons, their strengths differed across the three events. Takagi excelled in the running portion while Waldner had the upper hand in cycling and swimming.

Over the years, Takagi's favorite sport has shifted from running to cycling.

"I've been a runner for a long time. While I used to live for the runner's high, these days I get that same excited feeling from pedaling hard up big hills on my bike," Takagi said.

For Takagi, running is the hardest of the three sports physically. But swimming is the most difficult when it comes to skills and mental toughness. This is largely due to his fear of water and lack of proficiency in the sport.

He exercises regularly. He swims on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings. He runs on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday mornings. He also cycles on Wednesday and Sunday afternoons.

"This regular exercise routine keeps me in good shape," Takagi said.

Part of the appeal of training for triathlons for Takagi is the variety in workouts; it's not just running every day.

"It's easier to get excited about the work when it's something new and feels fresh," Takagi said.

Triathlons come in four primary formats, each with its own unique distance and challenge. The most well-known is the Olympic distance, which consists of a 1,500-meter swim, 24.85-mile bike ride, and 6.21-mile run. The Half Ironman is twice as long with a 1,900-meter swim, 55.93-mile bike, and 13.11-mile run. The full Ironman, the most grueling of all, features a 3,800-meter swim, 111.85-mile bike, and 26.22-mile run. Finally, the sprint triathlon is a shorter, more accessible version with a 750-meter swim, 12.43-mile bike, and 3.11-mile run. All triathlons, regardless of distance, share the same three-discipline format.

The MAC Triathlon is a sprint-distance triathlon event. It consists of a 500-meter swim at the Mitchell Aquatic Center, followed by a 14-mile bike ride around the east side of Mitchell, and a 3.1-mile run around the Hitchcock Park area.

Participants have the option to compete solo or "rent" a swimmer from the Dakota Riptide swim club to complete the swimming portion of the triathlon. Participants can also "rent" a swimmer from Dakota Riptide to serve as a pacer, swimming in the same lane alongside them during the swim leg. Dakota Riptide is the competitive swim club that serves the Huron and Mitchell communities.

Prior to 2017, the swimming portion of the MAC triathlon took place in Lake Mitchell. However, that year saw high levels of harmful algal blooms in the lake, prompting organizers to relocate the swim portion to the aquatic center pool for safety reasons and event organizers have stuck with using the pool for the swim segment.

While Takagi acknowledges that pool swimming is easier and provides a safer environment compared to open water, he has grown accustomed to open water swimming and now prefers it over pool swimming.

"Problem with a pool swim is that not everyone can start at the same time so you don't know how you are doing against your competition," Takagi said.

For Takagi, triathlons are no longer solely about setting personal records or obsessing over finishing times; instead it's about health and the camaraderie within the triathlon community.

"They used to get to me, but I don't push myself that hard anymore," Takagi said. "My goal now is to just be out there, to be active and healthy."

Takagi has ventured into longer distances beyond the MAC triathlon. He has completed an Olympic-distance triathlon at the Southern Hills Triathlon in Hot Springs, which included a 1-mile swim, a 24-mile bike ride, and a 6.2-mile run.

His most significant achievement to date is completing a half-Ironman-distance triathlon at the Chisago Lake Triathlon in Minnesota, where he swam 1.2 miles, biked 56 miles, and ran 13 miles.

As Takagi lines up at the start of this year's triathlon, he hopes to do his best and inspire others to try the sport. Much like his college friend sparked his interest in triathlons, the primary reason Takagi continues to participate is the new bond it has created between him and his friend Logan Long.

"We try to train together and compete in these events together," Takagi said. "And just maybe I'll encourage others to 'TRI'."