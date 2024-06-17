Mitchell-area standouts earn national qualifying spots at South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals

Jun. 17—FORT PIERRE, S.D. — A new class of champions were crowned and bids to the national finals were earned last weekend at the South Dakota High School Rodeo state finals.

The short-go finals were held on Saturday, with the top 15 performers from the season earning one more shot to claim a trip to next month's National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The top four overall point-earners from the season earned trips to the national rodeo.

A pair of area talents secured top-four placements and national qualification in goat tying. After entering the state finals in third place for the season, Woonsocket's Tierney Breen posted the third-best time in the first-go followed by the best times in the second and short-gos, climbing to the top of the standings with 86 total points. Wessington Springs' Raylee Fagerhaug surged up the standings to lock up the final national qualifying spot in the event, as 55.5 points were good for a fourth-place finish. Joining Breen and Fagerhaug in the goat tying top four were Fruitdale's Mataya Ward (76.5 points) and Reva's Bailey Verhulst (60.5).

Steer wrestling also produced a pair of national qualifiers in Springfield's Treyvan Talsma and Scotland's Kade Odens, who tied for third at 59 points each. Both were on the outside looking in at the top four in the season standings ahead of the state finals but produced big performances to leapfrog into qualifying positions. Talsma's weekend was bolstered by a pair of top-five marks in each of the first two gos. After failing to score in the first-go, Odens notched the top time in the second-go and added the third-best mark in the short-go. Gabe Glines, of Smithwick, and Quinn Moon, of Creighton, claimed the top two spots with 72 points and 65 points, respectively.

Gregory's Taos Weborg nabbed the No. 4 spot in bareback riding with 64.50 points, as Winner's Garret Phillips was fourth overall in reined cow horse.

In the trapshooting competition, Winner Area had three of the top four marksmen in Jude Sargent, Oren Sargent and Jack Anderson. Jude Sargent was a perfect 100-for-100, while Oren Sargent and Jack Anderson both connected on 94 targets. Aberdeen's Addison Ward (96) was the other qualifier in the group.

Among individual award winners, Whitewood's Tava Saxton was named queen of the 2024 South Dakota High School Rodeo. Pierre's Ryen Sheppick topped the standings in three events — breakaway roping, girls cutting and reined cow horse — to help her take home all-around cowgirl honors with 261 total points. Smithwick's Gabe Glines amassed 231.5 total points to earn all-around cowboy honors.

Colome's Seth Heath was fourth overall in the cowboy rankings, with Winner's Garret Phillips in sixth. The pair are team roping partners and were the 11th overall duo in the event. Heath narrowly missed out on a top-four placement in tiedown roping, finishing fifth with 53 points. In addition to Phillips' top-four qualification in reined cow horse, he was sixth in boys cutting.

South Dakota High School Rodeo Association State Finals

Thursday-Saturday at Fort Pierre

State champions and national qualifiers (top-four in each event)

Bareback riding: Talon Ping (Highmore), 84 points; Talon Yellow Hawk (Blunt), 79; Taylon Carmody (Mobridge), 68; Taos Weborg (Gregory), 64.5.

Barrel racing: Arina Haugen (Sturgis), 82 points; Sattyn Wilson (Buffalo), 81; Makenzee Wheelhouse (Pierre), 80; Jayda Reinert (Wall), 65.

Boys cutting: Rope Roghair (Isabel), 86.5 points; Gabe Glines (Smithwick), 76; Clay Stevens (St. Lawrence), 74.5; August Steele (Huron), 69.5.

Breakaway roping: Ryen Sheppick (Pierre), 64 points; Kelsi Costello (Newell), 58; Arina Haugen (Sturgis), 50; Sophie Hruby (Hemingford), 50.

Bull riding: Hazin Schmidt (White River), 77 points; Wynn Lawrence (White Horse), 65; Brady Meyer (Huron), 51; Laddimer Clifford (Kyle), 48.

Girls cutting: Ryen Sheppick (Pierre), 82 points; Ramey Schack (Tolstoy), 70.5; Kimberly Johnson (Mud Butte), 66; Tava Sexton (Whitewood), 64.

Goat tying: Tierney Breen (Woonsocket), 86 points; Mataya Ward (Fruitdale), 76.5; Bailey Verhulst (Reva), 60.5; Raylee Fagerhaug (Wessington Springs), 55.5.

Pole bending: Tommie Martin (Hayes), 69 points; Piper Cordes (Wall), 60.5; Aspen Vining (Buffalo), 59; Arina Haugen (Sturgis), 57.

Reined cow horse: Ryen Sheppick (Pierre), 89 points; Chase Brunsch (Pine Ridge), 82.5; Jakob Long (Enning), 71.5; Garret Phillips (Winner), 66.

Saddle bronc: Rope Roghair (Isabel), 88 points; Garit Hockett (Backus), 62; Ethan Johnson (Hoven), 56; Toarin Humble (Belle Fourche), 55.

Steer wrestling: Gabe Glines (Smithwick), 72 points; Quinn Moon (Creighton), 65; Treyvan Talsma (Springfield), 59; Kade Odens (Scotland), 59.

Team roping: Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) and Sern Weishaar (Belle Fourche), 79 points; Drew Harper (Faith) and Jet Jensen (Belle Fourche), 77; William Waln (Martin) and Christopher Lurz (Philip), 53; Sidney Johnson (Sisseton) and Keylee Zancanella (Aurora), 52.

Tiedown roping: Paden Belkham (Blunt), 74 points; Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche), 70; Dalton Porch (Kadoka), 63; Jace Blasius (Wall), 54.5.

Shooting (rifle): Lydia Main (Belle Fourche), 301; Mya Heinje (Wilmot), 295; Addison Heinje (Wilmot), 293; Shay Solinsky (Custer), 278.

Shooting (trap): Jude Sargent (Winner), 100; Addison Ward (Aberdeen), 96; Oren Sargent (Winner), 94; Jack Anderson (Winner), 94.