Mitchell agrees new one-year Exeter City deal

Demetri Mitchell scored the winning goal when Exeter beat then Premier League side Luton Town 1-0 in the Carabao Cup last September - City's first win over a top-flight side since January 1981 [PA Media]

Exeter City winger Demetri Mitchell has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 27-year-old had been in impressive form for the Grecians before suffering a season-ending knee ligament injury in City's Carabao Cup last-16 loss to Middlesbrough on 31 October.

The ex-Manchester United academy graduate moved to Exeter in January 2023 from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

He has gone on to play 33 times for the Devon side, scoring four goals.

"Demi is massive player for us who has been brilliant since he signed, and he was a huge loss for us last year when he had his serious knee injury," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told the club website.

"He has worked extremely hard and is fully fit and ready to go and we are delighted to sign him up for another year."

Mitchell added: "The club feels really close to me and I feel like I've been here longer than I have really.

"The manager had a really good understanding of my injury and coming back. I feel like the club really understands me as a person as well."