Mitchell Aces amateur team aims to fill baseball void for summer season

Jun. 5—MITCHELL — After seven seasons without a club, Mitchell amateur baseball returned to Cadwell Park on Tuesday night.

Dubbed the Mitchell Aces, the new amateur team's formation was driven by the lack of a varsity-level squad — American Legion or otherwise — in the city this summer. The Aces, who are the first Mitchell-based amateur team since the Mad Dogs in 2016, are not affiliated with the Mitchell Baseball Association.

"It's just a bunch of young guys that want to play some baseball," said Brandon Stange, one of three fathers who handled managerial duties from the dugout on Tuesday. "It's a unique opportunity and it got put together a little late, but we had a lot of help from a lot of parents, so it's been a good experience all around. I'm just glad they're able to get out there and play a little bit."

On the 14-man roster, the oldest players are one year removed from their high school graduation, with several more in last month's MHS graduating class of 2024. Though they aren't required to do so as an amateur squad, the Aces will follow some high school rules and procedures, such as the pitch-count limit and required rest for pitchers.

Team members said they were looking for playing opportunities. The American Legion Department of South Dakota suspended Post 18's sponsorship of the Mitchell Baseball Association's Legion-level teams pending the completion of all court proceedings stemming from an alleged rape involving Legion baseball players in June 2023.

Five of the six players accused of rape in Pennington County — Hudson Haley, Karter Sibson, Carter Miller, Lincoln Bates and Peyton Mandel — are on the Mitchell Aces' roster. Sibson, Miller, and Mandel have a transfer hearing set for July 1 and July 2. Haley, Bates and the sixth co-defendant, Landon Waddell, are scheduled for a status hearing on July 1. Waddell is on the Dimock/Emery amateur roster.

Aces starting second baseman Hudson Borgan, a rising senior who was MHS' regular starting center fielder earlier this spring, said he first heard about the possibility of forming an amateur team last December. However, many of the final details surrounding the club were ironed out over the past month and a half, according to Stange.

Borgan acknowledged that the Aces know they could be in for a few growing pains, but said the team's main focus is to enjoy the experience.

"We had a lot of guys that still wanted to play baseball," Borgan said. "I just hope we can all come out here and have fun. We have a few guys who haven't been playing baseball who are coming out looking for a good time, so I hope we can have fun with it and hopefully get a couple of wins."

Tyson Sabers, a 2024 MHS graduate, last played organized baseball on a 13-and-under teeners team, but decided to return to the sport when several of his friends on the Aces invited him.

"Getting the chance to come out here and play baseball is fun," Sabers said. "It's great to be part of the start of something. Hopefully, they can keep it going and get the numbers to make that 'A' team. I feel like the team could be pretty good in the future."

As of Tuesday, the Aces had 11 games on the schedule with hopes of adding up to three more. Of the 11 contests, 10 are at home, with the lone road trip set for a July 20 visit to play the Aberdeen Circus. Though they will compete in Class A come postseason play, the bulk of the Aces' slate is filled with Class B teams, including a handful of Sunshine League teams and one Cornbelt opponent.

"Everyone wanted to come play at Cadwell, so it worked out pretty well," Stange said of being able to play the bulk of games at home.

The first of those games was a competitive 11-7 loss to Dimock/Emery on Tuesday, in which the contest was tied at 7-all after four innings.

"It was awesome, and I think we played great," Borgan said of the team's first outing. "I had expectations set pretty low for (the first game), and we played a lot better than I thought we would."