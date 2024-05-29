Mitchell 16s teener baseball sweeps home debut doubleheader

May 29—MITCHELL — The Mitchell 16-and-under teener baseball team swept its home opener games on Tuesday, with a pair of wins over the Watertown Red Sox in a doubleheader at Drake Field, winning 15-3 in five innings and 14-4 in five innings.

In Game 1, Mitchell had five runs in the second inning, four in the third inning and five more in the fourth inning for the 15-3 win. Mitchell had only four hits in the win, benefitting from 10 walks from the Watertown pitching staff. Canon Moller and Brennen Penne each had two RBIs, while Penne, Carter McCormick and Kaiden Allen each had three runs scored.

Jacob Ebert was the winning pitcher with four innings pitched, three hits and one unearned run allowed, while striking out eight. Brayden Reindl and Jaxson Hartman both pitched in relief for Mitchell.

Mitchell scored four runs each in the second and third inning, using 13 hits to power the offense in Game 2. Kendan Skinner had three RBIs, while Gavin Jones, Jaxson Hartman and Canon Moller each had two RBIs. Jacob Ebert and Brennan Penne had three hits each, with two hits for Hartman, Jones and Quinton Wilson.

Carter McCormick was the winning pitcher with four innings pitched, four hits and four runs (three earned) allowed, while striking out seven. Penne threw a scoreless fifth inning for Mitchell.

Mitchell (4-0) plays in the Kummer Memorial tournament starting Friday, May 31 in Harrisburg.