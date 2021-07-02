Mitchell 15/16 falls 8-7 to Sioux Falls East

Jul. 2—SIOUX FALLS — Mitchell 15/16 dropped an 8-7 decision in extra innings to Sioux Falls East on Wednesday.

This one was good from the start as Peyton Mandel and Hudson Haley both doubled in the first inning that eventually turned into a 2-0 lead for Mitchell at the top of the first. Sioux Falls East answered right back with three runs of their own to end the first inning.

Mitchell managed to retake the lead at the top of the third with an error by Sioux Falls that brought Mandel home. Karter Sibson would also score in the third after a triple by Lincoln Bates. Mitchell would add to their lead in the fourth with a double to right field by Lukas Bennett that brought home Peyton Schroder and Blake Brosz.

Sioux Falls wouldn't go away scoring three runs at the bottom of the fifth to tie this ball game. After errors from both teams in the seventh inning, it was now tied at seven heading into extra innings. After two tough innings, an error at the bottom of the tenth put this one away.

Colin Stange, who took the loss in this game for Mitchell, and Bates both pitched 4 1/3 innings for Mitchell. Stange struck out two and allowed two hits and one run. Bates struck out six, but allowed four hits and six runs.