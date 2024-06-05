Mitchell 13-and-under teeners sweep home doubleheader against Harrisburg

Jun. 5—MITCHELL — The bats were on full display Tuesday at Drake Field for Mitchell White 13-and-under teener baseball.

Mitchell swept both ends of a home doubleheader against Harrisburg's 13-and-under maroon team, winning the first game 13-3 (five innings) and the second by a final of 11-1 (four innings).

In Game 1, Mitchell scored in every inning played, putting up three runs in both the second and fourth innings, and four in the fifth inning. Bryson Schlimgen collected three hits, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Michael Gomez also had a three-hit game from the leadoff spot, collecting 2 RBIs. Owen Borgan drove in two runs on a base hit in the third inning, and Karsten Herges and Matthew Peterson each collected two hits.

Mason DeGeest started the game for Mitchell on the mound, working two innings and allowing three runs on four hits, picking up a strikeout. Oliver Raml came on in relief and tossed three scoreless innings, striking out a pair of Harrisburg hitters.

In Game 2, Mitchell scored 11 runs on only five hits, as the team drew 11 walks against Harrisburg pitching and had four runs come across on wild pitches. Gomez had a pair of extra-base hits, collecting two RBIs and scoring twice. Borgan hit an RBI single in the third inning, and Peterson, Schlimgen, Madden Graves, and Jordon Ebert all reached on walks twice.

Ebert threw three innings of one-run baseball on the mound, allowing three hits and collected two strikeouts. Gavin Mendenhall struck out two in a scoreless fourth inning of relief.

Mitchell (5-3) will be in action at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, taking on Huron in a doubleheader on the road.