Mitch Wishnowsky's hilariously simple reason for jersey change

Wishnowsky's simple reason for switching numbers with Sanu

Mitch Wishnowsky is a very simple man. Throw a jersey on his back, and he couldn't care less what number it is.

After the NFL changed its jersey number rule this offseason, allowing for a wider variety of numbers to be available to different position groups, plenty of players around the league took advantage of the opportunity.

That included 49ers wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who changed from No. 18 to No. 6. The previous owner of No. 6 was Wishnowsky, who was just fine surrendering the number to the veteran receiver.

No compensation or anything. Wishnowsky just gave up No. 6 to Sanu no questions asked. And he went on with No. 18 because he simply doesn't care what number he wears. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 22, 2021

Usually, when two players agree to switch jerseys numbers, one of the players provides compensation of some kind. Whether that be a steak dinner, a nice watch, etc., it usually is going to cost you something.

Not Wishnowsky, he literally could not care less.

Whether it be No. 6, 18, 54, 99 it doesn't matter. At the end of the day, it's just a number, and Wishnowsky's focus is on pinning opposing offenses deep within their own territory.

