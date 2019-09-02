The NFL preseason didn't have a ton of must-see moments, but one came during Week 2 of the exhibition slate at Mile High Stadium.

With the 49ers and Broncos facing off, San Francisco rookie punter Mitch Wishnowsky laid an absolutely massive hit on Broncos return man Devontae Jackson. Wishnowsky wasn't all that surprised that he tackled Jackson, and the perfect form tackle even got the folk over at "Madden NFL 20" to raise the Australian's hit rating in the game.

But as seen in episode four of the 49ers' documentary series "Brick by Brick," Wishnowsky's teammates --Solomon Thomas and Raheem Mostert in particular -- were fired up by the punter laying the wood.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Let's go, Mitch! Let's go, boy!" Thomas screams after the hit. "Hey, Aussies don't f--k around."

"Smashed him. That's bad," Mostert chimed in.

[RELATED: Mullens wins 49ers' backup QB job over Beathard]

You can watch the entire episode below and catch the entire series at 49ers.com.

Mitch Wishnowsky's 49ers teammates went nuts over punter's big preseason hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area