The 49ers and Eagles didn’t put up many points in their Week Two matchup. One of the players who prevented Philadelphia’s offense from having many scoring chances has been rewarded for his performance.

San Francisco punter Mitch Wishnowsky has been named the NFC special teams player of the week.

Wishnowsky averaged 45.2 yards on his five punts, three of which were downed inside the 20. Of those three, two were downed inside the 10.

In his third season punting for the 49ers, this is Wishnowsky’s second special teams player of the week award. The fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft also earned the honor as a rookie, when he landed three punts inside Arizona’s 20 in San Francisco’s Week Nine victory that year.

Mitch Wishnowsky is the NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk