The 49ers have started the season 1-2 but one player who has been a significant contributor has been punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

He has been named NFC special teams player of the month.

Wishnowsky has averaged 46.8 yards on his 14 punts. He had the longest punt of the first three weeks at 74 yards.

But he’s notably placed a league-high six punts inside the 10-yard line.

This is the second time Wishnowsky has been named special teams player of the month. He also earned the honor a year ago in Sept. 2021.

Mitch Wishnowsky named NFC special teams player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk