Mitch Wishnowsky should handle kickoffs for 49ers with new NFL rules

Part of the reason the 49ers picked Jake Moody No. 99 overall in the 2023 draft was because of his ability to handle kickoffs. He had the leg to launch his kickoffs through the back of the end zone for touchbacks to eliminate potential big kick returns. Now with the new kickoff rules though, it may behoove the 49ers to put punter Mitch Wishnowsky on kickoffs.

The NFL’s new kickoff rules will ostensibly force kick coverage teams to play along a line of scrimmage in a way that could often leave kickers as a last line of defense more often than they used to be. Having a kicker that can’t stick his nose in and tackle will cost some teams points. The new rules also put the receiving team at the 30 for a touchback to incentivize keeping the ball in the landing zone between the 20 and the goal line.

Kansas City is already experimenting with putting safety Justin Reid on kickoffs to ensure they have a tackler on the field who won’t force them to play 10-on-11 on kickoffs. For the 49ers they don’t have to go that far because Wishnowsky, a former Aussie rules football player, can hit.

Exhibit A from his first preseason:

This is the kind of play that might start being required by kickers under the new rules. The coverage team and return team will line up five yards apart, limiting the amount of layers to a coverage team. One seam in that coverage unit could be enough to spring a long return.

If the kicker isn’t an active part of that coverage, those seams may be easier to come by. If the kicker is flying up like Wishnowsky did in the video above, it could shut the faucet off on what would’ve been a big return that puts the kicker against a returner in space.

Perhaps the 49ers are fine with Moody banging touchbacks still. They might also be fine with him launching kicks high in the air to give the coverage team time to get down the field. Wishnowsky should at least get a look though, particularly if kick coverage becomes a problem for San Francisco.

